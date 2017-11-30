'Awful' around the greens: Hank Haney sees some positives in Tiger but says his short game needs serious work

By Jessica Marksbury
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Agonizing weeks of speculation finally came to end Thursday as Tiger Woods completed his first competitive round in over 300 days — and by most accounts, it was a promising performance: a three-under-par 69, three shots shy of first-round tournament leader Tommy Fleetwood.   

One interested observer, however, was less-than-impressed with Woods's short game: Hank Haney, who worked with Woods during his major championship-winning heyday of 2004-09 (they ended their working relationship in 2010).

The problem? A seeming return of the dreaded chip yips, which were most brutally apparent during Tiger's career-worst score of 82 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2015.

Tiger chunked two chips today, and Twitter lit up with assessments, with one user tagging Haney for his take.

Haney wasted no time adding his two cents:

While some commenters found Haney's bluntness a bit harsh, he stood firm on his worries for Tiger's short game.

Tiger Woods posted a round of three-under-par 69, but it included two chunked chips — a red flag to former swing coach Hank Haney.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Ultimately, Haney agreed with the general public that Thursday's round was a "good start." But it will take a few more stiffed chips before Woods has his former swing coach fully convinced.

 

 

