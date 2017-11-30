And he's off! Watch Tiger's opening tee shot catch the edge of the first fairway

2:06 | Tour & News
Can a healthy Tiger Woods win in 2018?
Tiger is back on the links and will compete, but can he win?
By Dylan Dethier
Thursday, November 30, 2017

After months and months of hype, Tiger is officially back on the golf course.

How'd that first tee shot end up? Well, it caught the left edge of the fairway on the 423-yard opening hole, leaving Woods with just 99 yards to the hole. You can watch Woods' tee shot below, and note this: he hit it past Justin Thomas.

Woods would go on to par the hole.

