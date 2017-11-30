Tiger by the numbers: 9 stats that tell the story of Woods's first competitive round in 301 days

After a 301-day layoff from competition and his fourth back surgery, 41-year-old Tiger Woods returned to tournament golf Thursday with a three-under par 69 in the first round of the Hero World Challenge. Those are a few of the basic facts and figures. Here are 9 other (mostly impressive) stats from Woods’s much-anticipated return.

30

Distance in yards by which Woods outhit his playing partner, long-bombing Justin Thomas, on the opening hole

5 to 2

Woods’s ratio of birdies to bogeys

7

Number of fairways hit (of 13), with only one miss so wild (at 15) that he had to take a drop

262

Distance in yards that Woods smoked his 2-iron on the par-5 3rd, reaching the green in two to set up his first birdie of the day

4

The score Woods made on the par-four 18th. What’s the big deal? He played that same hole in a cumulative six-over last year

2

Number of bogeys on the five par-5s. Woods’s three-under total was all the more impressive considering he played the par-5s in one-over for the day

12

Number of greens hit in regulation

2

Number of fat chips, which called to mind the short-game woes that have plagued him in recent years

27

Total putts, in a day when the smoothness of his stroke called to mind the Woods of old