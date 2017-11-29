WATCH: Tiger Woods makes an eagle at Hero World Challenge pro-am

Tiger Woods eagled the par-4 seventh hole at the Hero World Challenge pro-am in the Bahamas this morning, and fans had a hard time keeping their cool. In response to the PGA Tour's clip of Woods's 20 foot putt, ecstatic, hyperventilating fans clogged Twitter with "He's Back" memes.

.@TigerWoods drove the green on the 340-yard 7th hole during his pro-am round on Wednesday.



Then he made the 20-foot putt for eagle. pic.twitter.com/P6nBsM9H2g — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017

Woods is making his return to competitive golf this week at the small event in Albany, just as he did last year. Nearly a year ago today, golf fans reacted in a similar way to the two eagles Woods carded in the Hero World Challenge pro-am, latching on to these moments as hopeful omens after Woods's 15 months away from tournament play. But his comeback afterward didn't exactly go as planned, as Woods battled a back injury before eventually undergoing surgery for a fourth time.

Check out video of Tiger's first four holes at the pro-am below:

Watch @TigerWoods' first four holes of his pro-am round at the Hero World Challenge. https://t.co/eiBukFlD39 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 29, 2017