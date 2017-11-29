WATCH: Tiger Woods makes an eagle at Hero World Challenge pro-am

0:39 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods announces his return will come at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods announced his return to PGA Tour competition will come at his event in the Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge, which begins in late November.
By Kiley Bense
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tiger Woods eagled the par-4 seventh hole at the Hero World Challenge pro-am in the Bahamas this morning, and fans had a hard time keeping their cool. In response to the PGA Tour's clip of Woods's 20 foot putt, ecstatic, hyperventilating fans clogged Twitter with "He's Back" memes.

Woods is making his return to competitive golf this week at the small event in Albany, just as he did last year. Nearly a year ago today, golf fans reacted in a similar way to the two eagles Woods carded in the Hero World Challenge pro-am, latching on to these moments as hopeful omens after Woods's 15 months away from tournament play. But his comeback afterward didn't exactly go as planned, as Woods battled a back injury before eventually undergoing surgery for a fourth time.

Check out video of Tiger's first four holes at the pro-am below: 

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt during the pro-am prior to the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas in Nassau, Bahamas.
Getty Images

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN