Two pros have worse odds than Tiger Woods to win the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is making his big return to pro golf this week at his own annual exhibition event, the Hero World Challenge, and the hype is understandably sky high. But expectations for the 14-time major winner's performance are also high, and less justifiably so.

How high are expectations? Take this as Exhibit A: Woods has better odds to win the Hero than two other players in the field, according to Irish betting site Paddypower.com. The site currently has Woods at 30/1 to pick up a victory, while both Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell are sitting at 33/1.

Charley Hoffman (left) has a laugh with Tiger Woods at the 2007 Memorial at Muirfield Village. Getty Images

Why is it a touch ridiculous to have Tiger at better odds than Hoffman and Chappell? After all, he has won 79 times on the PGA Tour. Consider this: Woods has not played pro golf since February, he hasn't played four rounds in a tournament since last December, and hasn't played a full season on Tour since 2013. Meanwhile, Hoffman had seven top-10s in 2017, including two runner-up finishes, and Chappell won the Valero Texas Open in April.

As for the top of the list, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth lead the way at 11/2 with Dustin Johnson next at 6/1. The Hero World Challenge kicks off Thursday morning in Bermuda. Woods tees off at 12:05 p.m. ET.