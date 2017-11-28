Tiger Woods is making his second major championship start since his return to the game this week at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Woods will play the first two rounds alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. That trio begins their first round at 1:47 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 14, off of the 1st tee. On Friday, Woods's group has an early tee time, 8:02 a.m. ET, and will start on the 10th hole.

You can see a full list of tee times for the 2018 U.S Open here.

Woods's last major championship victory came 10 years ago at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in California. He will be looking for his fourth U.S. Open victory this week.