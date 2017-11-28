What time does Tiger Woods tee off?

6:28 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Expectations for Tiger's return and a round of golf with President Trump
The Tour Confidential team discusses what we can expect from Tiger's return to professional golf, whether he can win in 2018 and how his round with President Trump played out.
Tiger Woods makes his return to professional golf at this week's Hero World Challenge, an 18-player, no-cut event held in the Bahamas.
Woods is making his first start since February and coming off a back fusion surgery he had in April. While Woods is the lowest-ranked player in the field, his return to the sport is without question the major headline this week.
Woods tees off for his first round at 12:05 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside Justin Thomas. A full list of tee times and the TV schedule can be found here.