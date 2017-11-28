What time does Tiger Woods tee off?

Tiger Woods makes his return to professional golf at this week's Hero World Challenge, an 18-player, no-cut event held in the Bahamas.

Woods is making his first start since February and coming off a back fusion surgery he had in April. While Woods is the lowest-ranked player in the field, his return to the sport is without question the major headline this week.

Woods tees off for his first round at 12:05 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside Justin Thomas. A full list of tee times and the TV schedule can be found here.