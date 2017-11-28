POLL: Here's how YOU think Tiger will fare in his return to professional golf

How will Tiger Woods perform in his long-awaited return to professional golf? We asked, and you answered.

GOLF.com polled its Twitter followers, and more than 2,400 of you casted a vote. The results?

— 42% think Woods will finish outside of the top 10 at the Hero World Challenge, which is an 18-player, no-cut event.

— 27% aren't sold on Woods’s health, voting that he'll withdraw and not finish the tournament

— 19% think Woods will finish in the top 10

— 12% believe he will win

For context, Woods finished 15th out of 17 at last year's Hero. One player, Justin Rose, withdrew after the first round.

Woods tees off for his first round at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday.