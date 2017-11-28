Here's how you can play golf with Rory McIlroy and Niall Horan (and win a free trip to Dubai)

1:50 | Tour & News
Does Europe's Ryder Cup relevance hinge on Rory McIlroy?
He went toe-to-toe with Patrick Reed at the 2016 Ryder Cup, but Rory McIlroy hasn't been at the top of his game in years. Can he make a return to form and keep the Euros competitive?
By Josh Berhow
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

If you ever wanted to tee it up alongside a major champion and international pop star, now is your chance.

The winner of a contest will join Rory McIlroy and his friend, One Direction band member Niall Horan, in the pro-am of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Jan. 24. To enter, you need to download the VoxGolf app and follow the instructions in McIlroy's Instagram post below.

The winner also receives a free flight to the tournament, a seven-night stay in Dubai and two tickets to every round.

The Dubai Desert Classic will be McIlroy's first event since he finished 63rd at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Oct. 7. He took time off to allow a nagging rib injury to heal.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN