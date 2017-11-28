Here's how you can play golf with Rory McIlroy and Niall Horan (and win a free trip to Dubai)

If you ever wanted to tee it up alongside a major champion and international pop star, now is your chance.

The winner of a contest will join Rory McIlroy and his friend, One Direction band member Niall Horan, in the pro-am of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Jan. 24. To enter, you need to download the VoxGolf app and follow the instructions in McIlroy's Instagram post below.

The winner also receives a free flight to the tournament, a seven-night stay in Dubai and two tickets to every round.

The Dubai Desert Classic will be McIlroy's first event since he finished 63rd at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Oct. 7. He took time off to allow a nagging rib injury to heal.