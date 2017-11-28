GOLF Top News November 28

Top golf stories of the day.
Tiger doubles down on the golf ball: Use a reduced-flight ball for pros, 'juice' it for amateurs
You gotta believe! Why golf fans can't let go of the promise of Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is playing in yet another return-to-competition event this week, and while its significance is limited to just 18 players playing December golf in The Bahamas, it will be a welcome distraction for us and for Woods himself.
Tiger Woods doubled down on his stance to roll back the golf ball in an interview with Golf Channel's Todd Lewis on Morning Drive.
TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge
The first round of the Hero World Challenge begins on Thursday at Albany in the Bahamas. Here are the opening-round tee times and the TV schedule.
Podcast: The Tiger Takes
Tiger Woods is back. We've seen it before. What does it mean now? Four GOLF.com staffers offer a crystal ball look into what we'll see Tiger do this week and in the future.