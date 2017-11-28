GOLF Top News November 28

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Top golf stories of the day.

You gotta believe! Why golf fans can't let go of the promise of Tiger Woods
Tiger doubles down on the golf ball: Use a reduced-flight ball for pros, 'juice' it for amateurs
TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge
Podcast: The Tiger Takes

 

