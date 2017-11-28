GOLF Forecast Nov 28

These are the top golf news stories of the day.
Tiger doubles down on the golf ball: Use a reduced-flight ball for pros, 'juice' it for amateurs
Tour Confidential: What to expect and what's next? Previewing Tiger's return to competitive golf
Alleging repeated sexual assault, Nebraska woman files suit against former high school golf coach
You gotta believe! Why golf fans can't let go of the promise of Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods is playing in yet another return-to-competition event this week, and while its significance is limited to just 18 players playing December golf in The Bahamas, it will be a welcome distraction for us and for Woods himself.
TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge
The first round of the Hero World Challenge begins on Thursday at Albany in the Bahamas. Here are the opening-round tee times and the TV schedule.
Podcast: The Tiger Takes
Tiger Woods is back. We've seen it before. What does it mean now? Four GOLF.com staffers offer a crystal ball look into what we'll see Tiger do this week and in the future.
Brandel Chamblee says Woods's new swing shows 'one helluva transformation'
With Woods's return to competition just days away, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee is feeling more optimistic about Tiger's prospects.