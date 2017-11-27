Tiger Watch Live: Videos, photos and updates from Tiger Woods's return at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods returns to professional golf this week when he tees it up at the Hero World Challenge at Albany, in the Bahamas, beginning Thursday.

It's a no-cut event, so as long as he stays healthy we will see four rounds from the 14-time major-winner. But there is still plenty to talk about before his opening round. Check back often for updates on Woods's progress.

MONDAY

Woods played nine holes with Patrick Reed.

Big Cat in the Bahamas.@TigerWoods getting ready for his return this morning at the Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/MGQrRag5sH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 27, 2017

Worth noting that TW is a consistent 15 yards past P. Reed off the tee. It’s a practice round and Reed’s not the longest, but still. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 27, 2017

Confirmed: Tiger Woods played golf today. pic.twitter.com/RD5wrGyCAm — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) November 27, 2017

Tiger played 9 with Patrick Reed, who said thing he was most impressed with were flighted shots, ones from rough and those around green. Here’s TW chipping ... pic.twitter.com/s1hFs9nSUQ — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) November 27, 2017

SUNDAY

Woods rode in a cart and played a quick round on Sunday. Afterward he said "it's remarkable" being able to play pain-free.