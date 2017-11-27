Tiger Watch Live: Videos, photos and updates from Tiger Woods's return at the Hero World Challenge

6:28 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Expectations for Tiger's return and a round of golf with President Trump
The Tour Confidential team discusses what we can expect from Tiger's return to professional golf, whether he can win in 2018 and how his round with President Trump played out.
By GOLF WIRE
Monday, November 27, 2017

Tiger Woods returns to professional golf this week when he tees it up at the Hero World Challenge at Albany, in the Bahamas, beginning Thursday.

It's a no-cut event, so as long as he stays healthy we will see four rounds from the 14-time major-winner. But there is still plenty to talk about before his opening round. Check back often for updates on Woods's progress.

MONDAY

Woods played nine holes with Patrick Reed.

SUNDAY

Woods rode in a cart and played a quick round on Sunday. Afterward he said "it's remarkable" being able to play pain-free.

 

