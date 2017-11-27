Podcast: The Tiger Takes

Tiger Woods is back, but what does it all mean?

There's nothing wrong with getting excited about the 14-time major-winner's return to competitive golf, but we've ridden this merry-go-round before. It hasn't ended well. So, what's different this time? All kinds of stuff. Then what does it mean for his future? All kinds of things.

Four GOLF.com staffers tapped into their crystal balls to predict what Woods will do this week and in the future as a competitive pro. We see wins — multiple wins! — Ryder Cup success (as a player, not a captain!), and even a distant major championship (2020 Masters, anyone?!). We also see failure. Plenty of failure. Pardon the buzzkill and enjoy the Tiger Takes in the podcast below.