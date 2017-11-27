TEE TIMES: Pairings, TV schedule for Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge

The first round of the Hero World Challenge begins on Thursday at Albany, a par-72, 7,302-yard course in the Bahamas. Although it’s a no-cut event with only 18 players, the Hero has a stacked field.

The top three players in the World Ranking — Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas — are all in the field, as are top-10 players Hideki Matsuyama (5th), Justin Rose (6th), Brooks Koepka (7th), Henrik Stenson (8th) and Rickie Fowler (9th).

Oh, and of course, Tiger Woods is making his first start since February, too. Check out the tee times and pairings for Thursday’s opening round below.

What: Hero World Challenge

Where: Albany, Nassau, Bahamas

When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (18 under, 270)

Purse: $3.5 million ($1 million winner)

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 12:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 12:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

Round 1 tee times (ET)

11:10 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari

11:21 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell

11:32 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

11:43 a.m. — Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

11:54 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren

12:05 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:16 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

12:27 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler

12:38 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth