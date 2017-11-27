Brandel Chamblee says Woods's new swing shows 'one helluva transformation'

Tour & News
Chamblee: Tiger's injured back will prevent him from being competitive again
By Dylan Dethier
Monday, November 27, 2017

If it feels like it was just days ago that Brandel Chamblee was discounting Tiger Woods's competitive prospects, well, that's because it was.

But with Woods's return to competition just days away, the outspoken Golf Channel analyst is feeling more optimistic about Woods's prospects; or at least his swing.

"All things considered (age, injuries, surgeries etc) this is one helluva transformation for Tiger," Chamblee tweeted on Monday. The tweet was accompanied by four side-by-side photo comparisons with a much younger Woods. Chamblee added that Woods's posture was "spot on" and that "the transition blew me away."

As more videos of Woods's swing have emerged over recent days, including during Friday's round with President Trump, the hype has continued to build. But can Woods's encouraging practice round swings translate to competitive success? We'll find out in just a few days.

More Tour & News

