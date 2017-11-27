Brandel Chamblee says Woods's new swing shows 'one helluva transformation'

If it feels like it was just days ago that Brandel Chamblee was discounting Tiger Woods's competitive prospects, well, that's because it was.

But with Woods's return to competition just days away, the outspoken Golf Channel analyst is feeling more optimistic about Woods's prospects; or at least his swing.

"All things considered (age, injuries, surgeries etc) this is one helluva transformation for Tiger," Chamblee tweeted on Monday. The tweet was accompanied by four side-by-side photo comparisons with a much younger Woods. Chamblee added that Woods's posture was "spot on" and that "the transition blew me away."

All things considered(age,injuries, surgeries etc)this is one helluva transformation for Tiger.Compared to best-posture is spot on-takeaway/top of the swing understandably not as much out&up-but the transition blew me away—



His rt elbow now traces a path to front of rt hip as b4 pic.twitter.com/AWnhMjudNu — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 27, 2017

“Getting stuck”is a term that Tiger almost singlehandedly brought to golf’s vernacular,simplistically it can be narrowed down to the path of the right elbow in transition. 2016 Hero/left,Tiger’s rt elbow moved almost straight down in transition(stuck, 2way miss)

Now, much better pic.twitter.com/zmD3nyelGb — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 27, 2017

As more videos of Woods's swing have emerged over recent days, including during Friday's round with President Trump, the hype has continued to build. But can Woods's encouraging practice round swings translate to competitive success? We'll find out in just a few days.