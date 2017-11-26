President Trump spotted playing golf with Jack Nicklaus, a day after he teed it up with Tiger

By AP NEWS
Sunday, November 26, 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — First it was Tiger, then Jack.

President Donald Trump played golf with yet another champion on his Thanksgiving weekend, playing Saturday with legend Jack Nicklaus.

Trump was spotted at his West Palm Beach course playing with the retired pro and his son, Gary Nicklaus.

On Friday, Trump played with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon at another of his courses, in nearby Jupiter, Florida.

It was Trump's fourth day in a row visiting one of his golf courses as he spends the holidays in Florida.

Nicklaus endorsed Trump last year, telling CBS: "I like what Donald has done... He's turning America upside-down. (He's) awakening the country."

Jack Nicklaus and Donald Trump chat during the unveiling of the Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump Doral at Trump National Doral in 2015.

