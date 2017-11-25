The most popular foursome of the week took place in Jupiter, Florida between Brad Faxon, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and President Donald Trump. While any number of conclusions could likely come from the high-profile pairing, most of Faxon’s takeaways revolved around Woods’s health and length.

Faxon detailed the round for GolfWeek.com, noting how powerful and happy Woods seemed. You can find the entire write-up here. Faxon even went so far as to say Woods was longer on about half of his drives than Johnson, one of the longest players in the world.

"He looked great. I think more than anything, he looked at ease," Faxon said. "He was not concerned about swinging hard and going at it with driver. The ball flight, the sound off the club, all of it was right there.

Dustin Johnson, one of the longest players on the PGA Tour, was apparently out-driven by Tiger Woods on half the holes during their weekend round with Brad Faxon and Donald Trump. Getty Images

"Tiger looked like he had all the touch shots down," Faxon continued. "On the very first hole he hit a pitch shot over a bunker that looked great. Hit some tough little pitch shots, tough chip shots and hit some close. Some to gimme’ distance."

Faxon would go on to note he doesn’t expect a grand performance from Woods immediately, but that the 14-time major winner seems to be “in a great place mentally and physically.”

This, of course, is a different tune than Woods observers have seen in past comebacks from back surgery. Woods will return to competitive golf at next week’s Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas.

