WATCH: Tiger, DJ hit balls and greet President Trump on the range in Jupiter

President Trump grabs the spotlight at final day of Presidents Cup
While the Americans had the Presidents Cup nearly wrapped up before play started on Sunday, everyone wondered if President Donald Trump would show up for the final day. And he did.
By Dylan Dethier
Friday, November 24, 2017

An Instagram post Friday morning showed Tiger Woods warming up on the range and then showed several golf stars greeting President Donald Trump as he arrived at his golf course in Jupiter.

President Trump to tee it up Friday with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

Instagram user @hwalks captured the footage, which you can see below. The onlookers include Brad Faxon, although it was not immediately clear if Faxon would be joining the group of President Trump, Woods, and Dustin Johnson, which Trump had tweeted about earlier in the morning.

The full post is below, with several pictures and videos of the exchange.

