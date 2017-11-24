WATCH: Tiger, DJ hit balls and greet President Trump on the range in Jupiter

1:12 | Tour & News
President Trump grabs the spotlight at final day of Presidents Cup
While the Americans had the Presidents Cup nearly wrapped up before play started on Sunday, everyone wondered if President Donald Trump would show up for the final day. And he did.
An Instagram post Friday morning showed Tiger Woods warming up on the range and then showed several golf stars greeting President Donald Trump as he arrived at his golf course in Jupiter.
Instagram user @hwalks captured the footage, which you can see below. The onlookers include Brad Faxon, although it was not immediately clear if Faxon would be joining the group of President Trump, Woods, and Dustin Johnson, which Trump had tweeted about earlier in the morning.
The full post is below, with several pictures and videos of the exchange.
President Trump to tee it up Friday with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson
It's a threesome that's certain to grab the golf world's attention: no two golfers have faced more scrutiny on their rounds of golf than Woods and Trump, while Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world.