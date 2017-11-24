WATCH: Tiger, DJ hit balls and greet President Trump on the range in Jupiter

An Instagram post Friday morning showed Tiger Woods warming up on the range and then showed several golf stars greeting President Donald Trump as he arrived at his golf course in Jupiter.

Instagram user @hwalks captured the footage, which you can see below. The onlookers include Brad Faxon, although it was not immediately clear if Faxon would be joining the group of President Trump, Woods, and Dustin Johnson, which Trump had tweeted about earlier in the morning.

The full post is below, with several pictures and videos of the exchange.

President Trump greets his playing partners Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter. What do you think they were talking about on the range? A post shared by Golf Magazine (@golf_com) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:48am PST