President Trump to tee it up Friday with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

Why we just can't quit Tiger Woods
Michael Bamberger and Farrell Evans talk about Tiger Woods's impending return to golf, and why it might mean more to us than it does to him.
By Dylan Dethier
Friday, November 24, 2017

President Trump announced in a tweet Friday morning that he'll be teeing it up with two of the golf world's biggest stars at his club in Jupiter, Fla.

"After Turkey call," he wrote in the tweet, referring to a morning call with the Turkish president, "I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!"

Woods is set to make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, Nov. 30 at his tournament, the Hero World Challenge. Trump is playing his 76th round of golf since becoming president, according to Trumpgolfcount.com.

'He hit the ball on the screws': Sen. Graham details President Trump's improbable 73

It's a threesome that's certain to grab the golf world's attention: no two golfers have faced more scrutiny on their rounds of golf than Woods and Trump, while Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world.

The president rarely announces golf outings and partners, although he has made frequent trips to his clubs in Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia. He last played on Wednesday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Woods and Trump also played together last year.

President Trump and Woods spoke briefly at the trophy ceremony following the Presidents Cup.

Getty Images

