One week left: Watch Tiger's swing during warmup for his round with President Trump

Tour & News
Why we just can't quit Tiger Woods
Michael Bamberger and Farrell Evans talk about Tiger Woods's impending return to golf, and why it might mean more to us than it does to him.
It's less than a week before Woods returns to competitive golf at next week's Hero World Challenge.
President Trump will get a preview in his round with Woods and Dustin Johnson Friday. Here's a look at his swing from the driving range before the round, as captured by Instagram user @hwalks. How does it look?
Woods will play host and competitor at next week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, which begins on Nov. 30.
President Trump to tee it up Friday with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson
It's a threesome that's certain to grab the golf world's attention: no two golfers have faced more scrutiny on their rounds of golf than Woods and Trump, while Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world.