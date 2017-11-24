One week left: Watch Tiger's swing during warmup for his round with President Trump

It's less than a week before Woods returns to competitive golf at next week's Hero World Challenge.

President Trump will get a preview in his round with Woods and Dustin Johnson Friday. Here's a look at his swing from the driving range before the round, as captured by Instagram user @hwalks. How does it look?

Tiger is getting some reps in with President Trump today before his return next week. How does his swing look? A post shared by Golf Magazine (@golf_com) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:25am PST

Woods will play host and competitor at next week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, which begins on Nov. 30.