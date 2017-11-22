Jason Day: Tiger says he's ready, feels better than he has in three years

0:39 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods announces his return will come at Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods announced his return to PGA Tour competition will come at his event in the Bahamas, the Hero World Challenge, which begins in late November.
By Sean Zak
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Tiger Woods is one week away from his return at the Hero World Challenge, and according to Jason Day, the 14-time major-winner is feeling better than he has in years.

Day is teeing it up at his native Australian Open this week and spoke freely with the press about Woods, a close friend of his.

"I did talk to him and he did say it’s the best he’s ever felt in three years," Day said of Woods, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "He doesn’t wake up with pain anymore, which is great."

Jason Day and Tiger Woods were paired together earlier this year during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Getty Images // Donald Miralle

Woods spent much of the last three years in pain via back issues, and he played the worst golf of his career before undergoing multiple back surgeries. Then Woods underwent fusion back surgery this spring and has been slowly progressing back into playing form.

His prospects have been debated intensely, often in response to videos posted on social media. Day has viewed plenty of that, too.

"From what I see on Instagram and what he’s been telling me, he says he’s ready," Day continued, "and I’m hoping that he is, because from what I hear, he’s hitting it very long."

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN