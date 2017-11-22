Tiger Woods has had a long and storied career on the PGA Tour spanning more than 20 years. Such a long career begs the question: how old is Tiger Woods?

As of this writing, the week of his return at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods is 41 years old. But not for long. Tiger's birthday is December 30, 1975, so that means by the time the ball drops in Times Square for the beginning of 2018, Woods will be 42.

Woods turned professional and joined the PGA Tour officially in 1996, though he played in PGA Tour events in previous years as an amateur. Since then, he has racked up a grand total of 79 PGA Tour victories, 14 coming in major championships.

Woods, who last won in 2013, returns to professional golf after a long injury layoff at the Hero World Challenge on November 30.