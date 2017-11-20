Report: Jordan Spieth's Australian Open appearance fee is larger than the total purse

Jordan Spieth certainly has a lot to smile about as he heads Down Under to defend his Australian Open title this week.

According to a Reuters report, Spieth stands to make $1 million — and that's before he hits a single shot.

While the fee may seem excessive — especially when the tournament's total purse is only 1.25 million Australian dollars (that's $943,624.93 based on today's currency conversion rate) — it's a common practice for international off-season events to offer hefty appearance fees to players in a effort to entice the game's biggest stars to show up.

And big names can equal big bucks.

Jordan Spieth is repordedly earning a $1 million payday just for showing up to play in the Australian Open — a sum which nearly matches the tournament's entire purse. Stuart Franklin/Getty

"We’ve basically sold out of corporate hospitality and Jordan’s announcement really helped that," Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt told Reuters. "And pre-sales of tickets are much more advanced of last year.”

The southern hemisphere certainly seems to agree with Spieth, who has won the event two out of the last three years, and was a co-runner-up with Adam Scott in 2015.

Regardless of how he performs this year, it seems safe to say that from a financial standpoint, it's a definite win.