Report: Jordan Spieth's Australian Open appearance fee is larger than the total purse

5:31 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Where does Spieth's Open win rank among major greats?
Jordan Spieth won the 2017 British Open over Matt Kuchar in epic -- and dramatic -- fashion, but how does it compare to recent major spectacles?
By Jessica Marksbury
Monday, November 20, 2017

Jordan Spieth certainly has a lot to smile about as he heads Down Under to defend his Australian Open title this week.

According to a Reuters report, Spieth stands to make $1 million — and that's before he hits a single shot.

While the fee may seem excessive — especially when the tournament's total purse is only 1.25 million Australian dollars (that's $943,624.93 based on today's currency conversion rate) — it's a common practice for international off-season events to offer hefty appearance fees to players in a effort to entice the game's biggest stars to show up.

And big names can equal big bucks. 

Jordan Spieth is repordedly earning a $1 million payday just for showing up to play in the Australian Open — a sum which nearly matches the tournament's entire purse.

Stuart Franklin/Getty

"We’ve basically sold out of corporate hospitality and Jordan’s announcement really helped that," Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt told Reuters. "And pre-sales of tickets are much more advanced of last year.”

The southern hemisphere certainly seems to agree with Spieth, who has won the event two out of the last three years, and was a co-runner-up with Adam Scott in 2015.

Regardless of how he performs this year, it seems safe to say that from a financial standpoint, it's a definite win.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN