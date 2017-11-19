WATCH: 'Did that really happen?' Lexi Thompson misses two-footer to lose LPGA finale, Player of the Year

Lexi Thompson had it all in her grasp, if she could just hole a two-footer on the 72nd hole: the CME Group Tour Championship. A victory, which would be worth $500,000 in prize money and $1 million in a bonus. She would win LPGA player of the year and the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. She would rise to No. 1 in the world.

She missed, and a moment later uttered, "Did that really happen?"

As it turned out, the putt would have put her in a playoff with Ariya Jutanugarn, who went on to birdie the 18th hole. And the $1 million CME Race to the Globe is a strong consolation prize.

"I don't really know what happened there," Thompson said. "It just happens. I guess it's golf. I guess we all go through situations we don't like sometimes."

We have no doubt Thompson will rebound in the 2018 season, but there's no doubt she'll want this one back. You can see the final putt below: