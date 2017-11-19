Justin Rose's back nine collapse hands Order of Merit to Tommy Fleetwood

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood was crowned the European Tour’s Race to Dubai champion Sunday after a spectacular collapse on the back nine by his nearest challenger, Justin Rose.

Rose appeared to be on track for a third win in as many starts when he eased to a 19 under total after 11 holes Sunday without any trouble on the Earth course of Jumeirah Golf Estates. But his round unraveled after that with bogeys on the 12th, 14th and 16th holes to finish with a two-under par 70 and a share of fourth place.

With Fleetwood struggling to make birdies and finishing way behind in joint 21st place on 11 under 277, Rose needed to finish in sole possession of fourth to win his second Order of Merit title.

The season-ending tournament was won by Spain’s Jon Rahm, who fired a final-round 67 for a 19 under total of 269.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry (63) and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat were tied for second at 18 under 270.

Rose was joint fourth at 271 with Masters champion Sergio Garcia (65) and the South African duo of Dylan Frittelli (69) and Dean Burmester (68).