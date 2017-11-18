Webb Simpson withdraws from RSM Classic to be with ailing father during his 'last days'

Webb Simpson waves after putting on the sixth green during the second round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club.
By Kevin Cunningham
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Webb Simpson announced via Twitter Saturday evening that he had withdrawn from the PGA Tour's RSM Classic due to his "Dad being sick and living his last days." It is currently unknown what illness his father, Evander Samuel "Sam" Simpson II, is suffering from.

Webb started playing the game thanks to his father, who also caddied for him during amateur events during his college years, according to PGATour.com.

Simpson shot 67 in the first round of the event held at Sea Island, followed by a 68 in the second round before withdrawing on Saturday. He is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, the highlight being his victory at the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic.

Words of support poured in on Twitter, including one from fellow PGA Tour pro Tony Finau, which you can read below.

