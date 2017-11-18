Webb Simpson withdraws from RSM Classic to be with ailing father during his 'last days'

Webb Simpson announced via Twitter Saturday evening that he had withdrawn from the PGA Tour's RSM Classic due to his "Dad being sick and living his last days." It is currently unknown what illness his father, Evander Samuel "Sam" Simpson II, is suffering from.

Thanks to @Love3d for being such a great tourney host. I WD due to my Dad being sick and living his last days. Thanks for all the support. — Webb Simpson (@webbsimpson1) November 18, 2017

Webb started playing the game thanks to his father, who also caddied for him during amateur events during his college years, according to PGATour.com.

Simpson shot 67 in the first round of the event held at Sea Island, followed by a 68 in the second round before withdrawing on Saturday. He is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, the highlight being his victory at the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic.

Words of support poured in on Twitter, including one from fellow PGA Tour pro Tony Finau, which you can read below.