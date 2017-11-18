Austin Cook continues strong play, heads to final round of the RSM Classic with three-shot advantage

By AP NEWS
Saturday, November 18, 2017

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Austin Cook shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to increase his lead to three strokes in the RSM Classic.

Cook, a shot ahead after a second-round 62, had five birdies and a bogey - his first of the week - to reach 18-under 194 with a round left at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course.

Chris Kirk was second after a 64.

Brian Gay was another stroke back at 14 under after a 69.

J.J. Spaun had a 62 to get to 13 under.

Cook has made the weekend cuts in all four of his starts this season. The 26-year-old former Arkansas player earned his PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour.

