ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Austin Cook shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to increase his lead to three strokes in the RSM Classic.
Cook, a shot ahead after a second-round 62, had five birdies and a bogey - his first of the week - to reach 18-under 194 with a round left at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course.
Chris Kirk was second after a 64.
Brian Gay was another stroke back at 14 under after a 69.
J.J. Spaun had a 62 to get to 13 under.
Cook has made the weekend cuts in all four of his starts this season. The 26-year-old former Arkansas player earned his PGA Tour card through the Web.com Tour.