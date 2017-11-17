Former World No. 1 Luke Donald hospitalized with chest pains

Fans of Luke Donald were alarmed to see a new addition to the English Tour pro's Instagram feed yesterday: a photo of Donald, 39, wearing a hospital gown and a downturned expression.

"Well that wasn't quite the finish to my year I had in mind!" Donald wrote. Donald said that he felt chest pains starting on Wednesday and into Thursday, prompting him to withdraw from the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club and instead check into the hospital.

Luckily, seven hours of tests showed that Donald had a clean bill of health. He plans to take the holiday season to rest up for 2018. "Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018," he wrote.

Donald last won on the PGA Tour in 2012.