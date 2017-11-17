Austin Cook shoots 62 and takes lead at Sea Island

1:19 | Courses and Travel
How to Play Sea Island's 14th Hole
One of the trickiest holes at Sea Island's Seaside course offers plenty of trouble. If you avoid it, you find a very gettable hole.
By AP NEWS
Friday, November 17, 2017

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Austin Cook sank a six-foot birdie putt on his final hole for an eight-under 62 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at RSM Classic.

Cook has gone 36 holes without making a bogey on the Plantation Course or the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club. He played Seaside on Friday and ran off four straight birdies on his opening nine holes.

Cook was at 14-under 128 and had a one-stroke lead over Brian Gay, who shot 64 on Seaside. No one else was closer than five shots going into the final two rounds.

Brandt Snedeker is looking strong in his first start in some five months because of a sternum injury. Snedeker shot a 67 on the Plantation course and was six shots back.

Austin Cook has gone 36 holes without making a bogey on the Plantation Course or the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

Stan Badz/Getty

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN