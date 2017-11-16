Chris Kirk finishes with eagle and the lead at Sea Island

1:19 | Courses and Travel
How to Play Sea Island's 14th Hole
One of the trickiest holes at Sea Island's Seaside course offers plenty of trouble. If you avoid it, you find a very gettable hole.
By AP NEWS
Thursday, November 16, 2017

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Chris Kirk holed an 18-foot putt for eagle on his final hole for a nine-under 63 and a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic.

Kirk played the par 5s on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club in five under Thursday. The seven lowest scores of the opening round came on the Plantation Course during a picturesque afternoon on the Golden Isles.

Kirk won at Sea Island four years ago for the second of his four PGA Tour victories.

Robert Laberge/Getty

Joel Dahmen had a 64, while the group at 65 included Sea Island resident Hudson Swafford, Jason Kokrak and Brian Gay.

Nick Watney and Brice Garnett each had a five-under 65 on the Seaside Course, which will be used for the final two rounds.

Kirk won at Sea Island four years ago for the second of his four PGA Tour victories. The RSM Classic is the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN