Billy Horschel questions Brandel Chamblee's credibility: 'You are a ghost on the range'

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee tweeted side-by-side photos of two versions of Tiger Woods's swing on Thursday morning, igniting several replies from four-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel, who questioned whether Chamblee had the proper insight to critique Woods.

Horschel replied several times to Chamblee and called him "a ghost on the range."

Chamblee tweeted two photos of Woods swinging, one from 2001 and another from 2013, and he called the 14-time major-champ's swing in the latter photo "Trackman-drunk." Horschel asked Chamblee to elaborate, and after he did, Horschel insinuated that Chamblee didn't know what Woods and then-coach Sean Foley were working on.

"Are you sure that's what Sean and Tiger were trying to accomplish," Horschel wrote. "Doubt you talked to either of them about what they were working on. You are a ghost on the range."

Chamblee said he did talk to Foley and listened to Woods's swing goals, then ended his tweet by saying, "and I've spent a lifetime on the range my friend."

Two of Tiger’s four swing philosophies. Wide shift and upright on the left (2001) and Trackman-drunk on the right (2013). He took both to #1 in the world rankings. I’d argue the one on the left is worth studying; the one on the right is what injured him. pic.twitter.com/UaDs1JP9Ny — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) November 16, 2017

Horschel acknowledged Chamblee's reputation as a shrewd analyst but said Chamblee doesn't pace the range as much as some of his counterparts who "are getting first hand knowledge and seeing in person instead of on TV."

Horschel added: "You do a great job with stats and looking at all the data. Probably best in the business. Your [sic] colleagues say the same thing. But I think it would be beneficial if you walked the range once or twice to talk to guys and see things in person instead of in camera. ... You were in the booth a few years ago at Pebble and walked the range and talked to instructors early in the week. On air you said in was very beneficial for you cause you saw shots in person and actually able to talk and see what instructors were working on with students."

Here's the entire exchange (and we are glad to report that there looks to be a happy ending):