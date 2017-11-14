When was Tiger Woods' last win?

Tiger Woods is set to make his latest return to professional golf at the Hero World Challenge on November 30. Woods has racked up 79 PGA Tour wins and 14 major championships during his illustrious career. But when was his last victory?

Tiger's last win came in 2013 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. It was his eighth win at that event, and far from his only win in 2013. In fact, Woods won five times, eventually capturing the Player of the Year award. In the previous season, Woods had three wins, which were his first victories in three years at the time.

Tiger Woods holds up the Gary Player Cup trophy after winning the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Getty Images

Woods is returning to action after missing nearly the entire season with another back injury. Woods was arrested in May while driving under the influence. The cause was a toxic mix of medications he had been prescribed. Woods last appeared at a professional golf event at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National in October, where he served as an assistant captain.