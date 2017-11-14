When did Tiger Woods last play golf?

Tiger Woods has been on the sidelines for a long time while recovering from his fourth career back injury and dealing with the fallout from his DUI arrest in May. Woods will soon make his return to pro golf at his own tournament, the 2017 Hero World Challenge. But when did Tiger last play?

Tiger Woods' most recent professional tournament was actually on the European tour, at the 2017 Dubai Desert Classic. Woods shot a 77 in the first round and then experienced back spasms that night, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament. He has not played a professional golf tournament since.

At the time, Woods was still fresh off a return from another back injury. He also made his return at the 2016 Hero World Challenge, and then played the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open before traveling to Dubai. At the Farmers, the 14-time major champion shot 76 in the first round and 72 in the second round to miss the cut.

Woods underwent yet another back surgery following the Dubai Desert Classic withdrawal and missed the rest of the season PGA Tour season.