What channel is the Hero World Challenge on?

The Hero World Challenge not only brings a strong group of players to a limited-field event, but it will also be the site of Tiger Woods's latest comeback.

Woods, who hasn't played since he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic in February, makes his return to competitive golf at this year's Hero, which is Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at Albany resort in the Bahamas.

Tee times for the 18-player, no-cut event won't be announced until the week of the tournament, but the TV schedule is already out. The first two rounds will air on Golf Channel from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday and Friday. Saturday's third round is 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on NBC. Sunday's final round is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Golf Channel and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on NBC. Golf Channel and PGATour.com will also have streaming options available, and GOLF.com will have a live blog running during Woods's rounds.

Golf Channel has also increased its pre- and post-tournament coverage schedule for the Hero, adding six additional hours from Thursday to Sunday.