Grayson Murray apologizes for Champions tour tweet: 'I take full responsibility for my actions'

Grayson Murray took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize for comments he made about the Champions tour over the weekend.

"Regarding my tweet the other day. I want to apologize to the tour and the guys on the Champions Tour," Murray tweeted this morning. "I have nothing but respect for the guys that paved my way to play this game. I'm sorry to everyone I disrespected and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Murray, a 24-year-old PGA Tour pro, replied to a tweet about the Champions tour on Sunday evening by saying, "Does anyone really care is the real question...These guys were relevant 10 plus years ago." In another reply, when asked if he thought those pros laid out a good foundation for younger players, Murray responded: "Yes I do! But you will never see Phil, Tiger, Furyk ever play on it! The tour subsidizes it every year. Loses a lot of money." He deleted both tweets within an hour of sending them.

Regarding my tweet the other day. I want to apologize to the tour and the guys on the Champions Tour. I have nothing but respect for the guys that paved my way to play this game. I'm sorry to everyone I disrespected and I take full responsibility for my actions. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) November 14, 2017

This wasn't the first time Murray found himself in trouble on social media. He deactivated his account several months ago and on Nov. 2 tweeted, "I'm back Twitter!"

Grayson Murray, 24, picked up his first PGA Tour victory in 2017. Getty Images

After Murray tweeted on Sunday night, fellow Tour pros Ryan Plamer and John Daly also chimed in.