Valhalla to host PGA Championship for fourth time in 2024

The PGA Championship will return to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. in 2024, according to a report by the Louisville Courier Journal.

This will mark the fourth time the championship will be played at Valhalla. The club, which has been at least partially owned by the PGA of America since 1993 (the organization acquired full ownership in 2000), hosted its first PGA Championship in 1996, and the event returned in 2000 and 2014.

The par-5 18th hole at Valhalla Golf Club. David Cannon/Getty

The Journal reports that an official announcement will be made on Thursday.

While 2014 was memorable for Rory McIlroy's triumph in near-darkness, the scene will likely be markedly different in 2024. Starting in 2019, the PGA Championship will be contested in May instead of August.

While the jury is out on how McIlroy will fare at Valhalla in seven years, there's at least one player who already likes his chances: Louisville native and 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas: