Valhalla to host PGA Championship for fourth time in 2024

1:57 | Tour & News
PGA Championship Moments: Rory's Shot in the Dark at Valhalla
By Jessica Marksbury
Saturday, November 11, 2017

The PGA Championship will return to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. in 2024, according to a report by the Louisville Courier Journal.

This will mark the fourth time the championship will be played at Valhalla. The club, which has been at least partially owned by the PGA of America since 1993 (the organization acquired full ownership in 2000), hosted its first PGA Championship in 1996, and the event returned in 2000 and 2014.

The par-5 18th hole at Valhalla Golf Club.

David Cannon/Getty

The Journal reports that an official announcement will be made on Thursday.

While 2014 was memorable for Rory McIlroy's triumph in near-darkness, the scene will likely be markedly different in 2024. Starting in 2019, the PGA Championship will be contested in May instead of August

While the jury is out on how McIlroy will fare at Valhalla in seven years, there's at least one player who already likes his chances: Louisville native and 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas:

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN