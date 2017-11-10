Shanshan Feng leads Blue Bay LPGA in bid for back-to-back wins

HAINAN, China (AP) — Shanshan Feng carded a 1-over 73 Friday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA.

Feng, who won last week in Japan, had an up-and-down day with three birdies and four bogeys to leave herself at 7-under 209 overall. Feng is looking to become the first back-to-back winner of 2017.

"Given that today was actually very, very windy, I really held up ground, especially with my approach shots to the greens," Feng said.

Shanshan Feng of China during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA. Getty Images

Second-round leader Ashleigh Buhai (76) dropped to third place, two strokes behind Feng. Moriya Jutanugarn (68) hit seven birdies to move up six places into second at 6 under.

"It's been pretty solid so far this week," Jutanugarn said. "It just helps to be patient a lot on this golf course. Some lucky bounce and just ... it's golf. I'm really enjoying this week so far."

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park and Na Yeon Choi (both 68) moved up from 20th place into a tie for fourth.