Serena Williams selling $6.5 million parcel of land in Nicklaus's exclusive Bear's Club

1:50 | Courses and Travel
Golf Caves: Go inside Ernie Els' Jupiter mansion
Two-time U.S. Open champion Ernie Els takes you on a tour of his Jupiter, Fla., house.
By Kiley Bense
Friday, November 10, 2017

Want to be neighbors with Michael Jordan, Michelle Wie and Ernie Els? A 2.4 acre parcel of land in Jack Nicklaus's ultra-exclusive golf community, the Bear's Club in Jupiter, Fla., is now on the market for $6.5 million, the L.A. Times reports. The land is currently owned by Serena Williams. The tennis star bought the property in 2014 for $4.1 million. 

The listing touts the land's "private" address and its potential for development. Judging by other Bear's Club properties for sale, the new owner is likely to build on a grand scale; the listings' square footage range from 8,000 to 14,000 feet.

Nicklaus started the Bear's Club in 1999. The community's centerpiece is the 7,164-yard Nicklaus-designed course, surrounded by "old oaks, pines, cypress trees and wetlands areas." 

A view of the 2.5 acres for sale in Jack Nicklaus' private Bear's Club.
Courtesy Golden Bear Realty

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN