Serena Williams selling $6.5 million parcel of land in Nicklaus's exclusive Bear's Club

Want to be neighbors with Michael Jordan, Michelle Wie and Ernie Els? A 2.4 acre parcel of land in Jack Nicklaus's ultra-exclusive golf community, the Bear's Club in Jupiter, Fla., is now on the market for $6.5 million, the L.A. Times reports. The land is currently owned by Serena Williams. The tennis star bought the property in 2014 for $4.1 million.

The listing touts the land's "private" address and its potential for development. Judging by other Bear's Club properties for sale, the new owner is likely to build on a grand scale; the listings' square footage range from 8,000 to 14,000 feet.

Nicklaus started the Bear's Club in 1999. The community's centerpiece is the 7,164-yard Nicklaus-designed course, surrounded by "old oaks, pines, cypress trees and wetlands areas."