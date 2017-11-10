The organizers of the annual QBE Shootout have announced the 12 two-player teams that will compete in this year's event, and for the second-straight year an LPGA pro is among them: Lexi Thompson.

The long-hitting LPGA star will team up with Tony Finau at Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, in Naples, Fla. December 6-10.

The QBE Shootout, formerly known as the Shark Shootout, is an annual unofficial PGA Tour event that pits two-player teams against each other. According to the official website, the event will "feature a scramble format during the first round, a modified alternate shot format on Saturday and a final-round better ball on Sunday."

Thompson was the first LPGA pro to compete in the event since Annika Sorenstam in 2006 when she played alongside Bryson DeChambeau last year.

Lexi Thompson and her playing partner Bryson DeChambeau during the final round of the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout. Getty Images

Thompson and Finau, both among the longest drivers on their respective tours, will face off against 11 other teams, including defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker-Bubba Watson, Charley Hoffman-Zach Johnson, Kevin Chappell-Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger-Gary Woodland, Jason Dufner-Billy Horschel, Brian Harman-Pat Perez, Russell Henley-Kyle Stanley, Sean O’Hair-Steve Stricker, Keegan Bradley-Brendan Steele, and Shane Lowry-Graeme McDowell.