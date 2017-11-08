Trump name-drops Bedminster course, praises Korean LPGA pros in speech to South Korea's parliament

President Donald Trump is on an extended trip to Asia this week, and much like when he is in the U.S., the subject of golf keeps coming up.

Trump's first stop was Japan where he played golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and PGA Tour star Hideki Matsuyama. Then the president flew to golf-crazy South Korea, and once again he talked about the game, but this time in front of a gathering of Korea's politicians.

David Nakamura of the Washington Post reports that during his speech to South Korea's parliament in the capitol of Seoul, Trump began praising the country's female golfers who have dominated the LPGA tour for years... but not without also promoting himself and one of his golf clubs.

"Korean golfers are some of the best on Earth. And you know what I'm going to say — the women's U.S. Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. And eight of the top 10 players were from Korea. And the top four golfers—one, two, three, four—the top four were from Korea. Congratulations."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Assembly on November 8, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea as a part of his Asian tour Getty Images

The 2017 U.S. Women's Open, which was won by South Korean Sung Hyun Park, was indeed held at Trump Bedminster in July, and the president made a much-talked about appearance at the event. It was the first men or women's major hosted at a Trump course.

Nakamura notes in his report that the remarks were well received by the Korean audience, even saying they reacted with "enthusiasm."