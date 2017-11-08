If you can't join 'em, work for 'em: Apply now to work at the 2018 Masters

1:06 | Tour & News
Masters Secrets: Where to Eat in Augusta
By Kiley Bense
Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Missed out on the ticket lottery? Here's another way to get inside the grounds at Augusta during Masters week: apply to one of the many temporary jobs now posted for the 2018 event. The deadline to apply is November 20. This is Augusta's pitch: "Would you like to be a part of one of the most prestigious and storied sporting events in the world?... We offer a variety of job opportunities in Concessions, Culinary, Housekeeping, Hospitality, Retail, and more!"

Courses and Travel
Augusta on a budget: How to pull off a Masters trip for less than $800

You must be at least 16 years old and be able to work 10-12 hour shifts between March 31 and April 8, 2018. 

Jobs at the concessions stand are among those now open to applicants for 2018.
Getty Images

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN