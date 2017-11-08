Missed out on the ticket lottery? Here's another way to get inside the grounds at Augusta during Masters week: apply to one of the many temporary jobs now posted for the 2018 event. The deadline to apply is November 20. This is Augusta's pitch: "Would you like to be a part of one of the most prestigious and storied sporting events in the world?... We offer a variety of job opportunities in Concessions, Culinary, Housekeeping, Hospitality, Retail, and more!"

You must be at least 16 years old and be able to work 10-12 hour shifts between March 31 and April 8, 2018.