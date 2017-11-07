Family sues golf course, LA County after woman dies in golf cart hit-and-run

A golf course west of Los Angeles, a golf cart manufacturer and Los Angeles County itself have been hit with a lawsuit after a golfer was hit and killed by a car while driving a golf cart at a local course.

The incident occurred at Royal Vista Golf Club in Walnut, Calif. The deceased, 59-year-old Lisa Park, was crossing a road that bisects the course in a golf cart when a car driving on the road collided with her. Park was thrown from the golf cart and later died from her injuries, according to the website of the Rancho Santa Margarita Patch.

The car and its driver fled the scene and have still not been identified.

In the lawsuits, Park's surviving family seeks damages from the golf club and the company that renovated the course for not providing a safe road crossing for golfers, from the county for not providing sufficient warning to drivers about the dangerous crossing, and from the golf cart manufacturer, Textron Inc., for not including a seat belt in their cart.

