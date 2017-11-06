Charley Hoffman to donate nearly $100,000 in winnings to Las Vegas shooting victims

0:49 | Tour & News
Patrick Cantlay wins Shriners in playoff
Patrick Cantlay picked up his first career PGA Tour victory by winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in a playoff on Sunday in Las Vegas.
By Kevin Cunningham
Monday, November 06, 2017

As a Las Vegas resident and former UNLV golfer, Charley Hoffman was hit hard by the horrific Mandalay Bay mass shooting in October and felt strongly about doing something to help out his hometown in its time of need.

With the PGA Tour in Vegas last week, Hoffman found the perfect opportunity and announced he would donate all of his winnings at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to a fund set up for victims of the shooting.

Equipment
Check out Charley Hoffman's custom Las Vegas-themed golf shoes at the Shriners

Thanks to a solid T18 finish, the Tour veteran raked in over $98,000 for his donation.

As Hoffman told Golf Channel after his final round, "With the stories I've heard this week, there are a lot of people hurting in this city. I just hope to be able to give back hopefully a good check and hopefully do some good."

Mission accomplished.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN