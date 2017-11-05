Henrik Stenson hints rib injury occurred during WGC promotional appearance

Henrik Stenson's status for the remainder of the European tour's Race to Dubai is uncertain due to a nagging rib injury, but how did it happen?

Speaking to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard following his one-under 70 to close the Turkish Airlines Open Sunday, Stenson said he thinks he suffered a bone bruise and plans to have an MRI.

"I was not 100 percent last week, but I guess the travel and the way things progressed it just got worse," Stenson told Hoggard. "It's not been good, and obviously I haven't been able to do myself justice in terms of the golf."

When asked how the injury occurred, Stenson was vague but said, "I'm not superman even though certain people thought I was superman."

What does he mean? Well, Stenson was among the players hoisted by a harness to promote the WGC-HSBC Champions the last weekend in October, an event that's long put on some entertaining and wacky photo shoots prior to the opening round. Whether that is the reason or not, get well soon, Henrik.