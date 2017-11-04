Joe LaCava remains loyal to Tiger Woods, won't caddie for another player

As the long and tumultuous wait for Tiger Woods's return to competitive golf continues (he'll take another swing at a comeback at the Hero World Challenge later this month), Woods says his caddie Joe LaCava refused his attempts to set him up with another player.

In an interview with UConn coach Geno Auriemma, Woods spoke about LaCava's loyalty to their partnership. “I told him, ‘Hey, if you want, I can go out and get you a bag, get one of these young, upcoming guys, and you can go out and caddie for them. Hopefully you enjoy it and love it, but when I come back, I hope that I can call you up and maybe pry you away from that bag for a little bit.’ And he said, ‘No, no, I’m committed to you. I’m committed to your return and you playing golf again.’" Woods told Auriemma. "I know how much he misses being out there; I miss being out there, too," he said.

LaCava is still being paid a full salary, according to the Golf Channel, despite the slow pace of his work with Woods since 2015.