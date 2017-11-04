Joe LaCava remains loyal to Tiger Woods, won't caddie for another player

Tiger Woods videos send golf world into frenzy
Tiger Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour in several months, but he seems to be getting healthier.
By Kiley Bense
Saturday, November 04, 2017

As the long and tumultuous wait for Tiger Woods's return to competitive golf continues (he'll take another swing at a comeback at the Hero World Challenge later this month), Woods says his caddie Joe LaCava refused his attempts to set him up with another player.

In an interview with UConn coach Geno Auriemma, Woods spoke about LaCava's loyalty to their partnership. “I told him, ‘Hey, if you want, I can go out and get you a bag, get one of these young, upcoming guys, and you can go out and caddie for them. Hopefully you enjoy it and love it, but when I come back, I hope that I can call you up and maybe pry you away from that bag for a little bit.’ And he said, ‘No, no, I’m committed to you. I’m committed to your return and you playing golf again.’" Woods told Auriemma. "I know how much he misses being out there; I miss being out there, too," he said.

LaCava is still being paid a full salary, according to the Golf Channel, despite the slow pace of his work with Woods since 2015. 

Tiger Woods throws his ball to caddie Joe LaCava on the 9th green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Getty Images

