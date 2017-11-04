Donald Trump will be fitting some golf into his trip to Asia this week: On Sunday he'll tee it up with Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and the Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama at Kasumigaseki Country Club, the future site of the 2020 Olympic golf competition.

Trump played golf with Abe during Abe's visit to the United States in February, making use of a golden, $3,000 driver that Abe gave him as a gift after the election. The two ventured to Mar-A-Lago for their February outing.

Speaking to the Japanese press on Friday, Matsuyama offered his own comments on the upcoming round with the president and prime minister: “I wasn’t sure if I’d be good enough. But I hope to have fun so that it will be engraved in my memory. I’ll do my best not to lose [to Trump],” he said. Is Matsuyama reading up on Trump's recent and much-debated golf exploits, including a highly-touted 73 with Senator Lindsey Graham and a mysterious 68 posted to his GHIN account in October?

In March, the prestigious Kasumigaseki Country Club bowed to outside pressure and voted to allow women as members. At one point, the International Olympic Committee vowed to remove the event from the club if it didn't change its membership policy. “Should gender equality not be respected, then we would look for another venue which would ensure non-discrimination,” the IOC president said at the time. A few days later, the club reversed course.