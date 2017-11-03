Plane crashes into water hazard at Las Vegas golf course near Tour event

While PGA Tour pros were finishing up the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Thursday evening in Las Vegas, a small plane plummeted into a lake at nearby Painted Desert Golf Club.

First responders rushed to the scene, but fortunately the two passengers on board exited the plane on their own and swam to safety. They were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

According to a report by KTNV.com, police stated that the plane was experiencing engine issues on its approach to North Las Vegas airport, and the pilot was forced to land the plane, deciding that the lake was the safest spot in the vicinity.

KTNV talked to local witness Vaugh Lydick who, "saw the plane clip a tree then plunge into this lake at Painted Desert Golf Club. 'It looked very scary.'"

Painted Desert Golf Club is located just eight miles from TPC Summerlin, where the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is held.

A map of Las Vegas shows how close the plane crash was to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin. Google Maps

A video from KTNV shows the plane sunk in the lake with the tail sticking out of the water. You can watch that video below.