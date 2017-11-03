Jason Day has a third child on the way, withdraws from Hero World Challenge

If you're keyed into pro golf even just casually, you know that Jason Day's career is a family affair. Ellie, his wife, is a regular at Tour events, along with his two always-smiling children. Now, the Day family is about to grow to five.

The former world No. 1 golfer confirmed to Ben Everill of PGATour.com that the new baby is due next June, and that he will skip the Tiger Woods's Hero World Challenge this December in order to spend time with his family.

"I am thrilled we are having a third child and want to be a part of the journey as much as possible just like I was for Dash and Lucy...I have always said family first and given I really wanted to support Australian golf this year and play in the Australian Open that unfortunately means I can't join Tiger and the others at the Hero World Challenge this time around," Day told PGATour.com.

Jason Day and family celebrate his win at the 2016 Players Championship Jason Day and family celebrate his win at the 2016 Players Championship. Getty Images

Day had a disappointing season in 2017. He had zero wins on the PGA Tour, although he did accumulate five top 10s, including a second place finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May.

As Everill notes in his report, Day missed time inside the ropes for the births of both of his children, Dash and Lucy, in 2012 and 2015, and on top of that he hasn't competed in his home country in more than two years.

You can check out a photo gallery of the Day family below.

