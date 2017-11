Terry Pilkadaris let off a little steam after a rough stretch of holes during the first round of the Asian tour’s Panasonic Open India Thursday.

After two straight bogeys, Pilkadaris missed a birdie putt and then chucked his putter into the woods. To make matters worse, Pilkadaris then had to make his way into the woods and retrieve his putter.

The 44-year-old Australian opened with a one-over 73 and is tied for 53rd.