Three-way tie for lead after first round at Turkish Airlines Open

Thursday, November 02, 2017

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) -- Joost Luiten, Haydn Porteous and Nicolas Colsaerts all shot 7-under 64s Thursday to tie for the lead after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

Padraig Harrington (65) was a shot off the lead with his lowest score of the year, with Ian Poulter (66) and Lee Westwood (67) close behind.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood shot 71.

Joost Luiten tees off on the 7th hole during the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open

Joost Luiten tees off on the 7th hole during the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open.
Getty Images

