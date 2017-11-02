Three-way tie for lead after first round at Turkish Airlines Open

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) -- Joost Luiten, Haydn Porteous and Nicolas Colsaerts all shot 7-under 64s Thursday to tie for the lead after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

Padraig Harrington (65) was a shot off the lead with his lowest score of the year, with Ian Poulter (66) and Lee Westwood (67) close behind.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood shot 71.